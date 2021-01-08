Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 76

Kenton

There will be no immediate services for Carlton “Short” Ray Musselman. Per his request, he will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

He died on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at Hardin Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Walnut Grove Church.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

