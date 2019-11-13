Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Devers

Carol A., 67

Dola

Services for Carol A. Devers will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at Abundant Life Assembly of God Church by Pastor Jim Goldsmith. Burial will follow in Dola Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

She died on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

She was born in Kenton on June 1, 1952 to Calvin W. and Velma (Hommel) Kraft and her mother survives in Kenton. Carol married David Devers and he survives.

Also surviving are three children, Anne Devers of Dola, Eric (Kylie) Devers of Botkins and Brad (Maura) Devers of Dola; a sister, Jean Kraft of Kenton and a brother, Edwin (Ana) Kraft of Ada.

She was preceded in death by her father, Calvin Kraft.

She earned her degree as a Registered Nurse from the Toledo School of Nursing.

Carol was a loving and devoted wife and mother who took special care in home schooling her children.

She was an avid gardener, loved sewing and refinishing woodwork. She attended the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Carol to Sew Quilt Share, c/o Gateway Church, 9555 CR 9, Findlay, OH 45840.

Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.



