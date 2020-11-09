Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 76

Foraker

Funeral services for Carol A. Miller will be private. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory is assisting the family with arrangements. Minister David Holbrook will officiate. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery just outside of Mount Victory.

She passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the McGuffey Church of Christ.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!