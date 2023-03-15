Services for Carol A. Stephan will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest by Harry Launder. Interment will follow in Wharton Richland Union Cemetery.

Friends may call 3-7 p.m. Friday.

She died March 13, 2023 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

