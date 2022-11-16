Carol Ann Conover age 82 of Forest, died at Vancrest of Ada on Nov. 12, 2022.

Funeral Services will be held on Fri. Nov. 18, 2022 at 11:00AM in the Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor David Dissinger officiating. Interment will follow in Patterson Cemetery. Visitation is on Thurs. Nov. 17, 2022 from 4:00PM-8:00PM and an hour before time of services on Fri. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Hospice Blanchard Valley Health System in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.shieldsfh.com

