A celebration of life for Carol Ann (Draper) Cozad, 65 of Kenton, will be held at a later date. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Carol passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at the Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Carol’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!