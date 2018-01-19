age 66, rural Kenton

Services for Carol Ann Hensel will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Evangelical Church in Kenton by Pastor Randall Forester. Burial will be in Norman Cemetery.

Friends may call 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Church, Universal Hospice, the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society of Hardin County.

Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

She died at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 at her residence.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!