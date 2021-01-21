Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 64

Kenton

Services for Carol Ann Wynegar will be private.

She died on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at her residence.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

