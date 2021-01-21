Home Obituaries Carol Ann Wynegar

Carol Ann Wynegar

Posted on January 21, 2021
0
Age, 64
Kenton

Services for Carol Ann Wynegar will be private.

She died on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at her residence.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

