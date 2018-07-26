age 89, Marysville

Carol Anne Renner, 89, of Marysville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at Brookdale of Marysville.

Friends may call from 5-8 P.M. Friday, July 27, 2018 at Wilson Funeral Home, Mannasmith Chapel 621 W. Fifth St. Marysville, OH. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 28, 2018 at St. John’s Lutheran Church 12809 S.R. 736 Marysville, OH. Reverend Jacob Heino will officiate and burial will follow at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Brookdale Hospice or St. John’s School in care of the funeral home. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.wilsonfuneralhomesinc.com

