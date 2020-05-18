Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 85

Kenton

Services for Carol Ilean Cornwell will begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home in Kenton by Pastor Craig Mansfield. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

The family would like to offer visitation for the immune compromised on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, with visitation open to the general public from noon to 2 p.m.

She died on Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Magnolia Terrace in Galion.

She was born in Ada on July 6, 1934 to the late Leonard and Idabell (McIntire) Neu. On Aug. 14, 1954 she married Garland Cornwell and he preceded her in death on Aug. 25, 2003.

Surviving are two grandchildren, Donald (Melissa) Cornwell of Galion and Kaitlyn Cornwell of Kenton; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Anabelle Cornwell; and a daughter-in-law, Tina Bumgardner of Westerville.

She also was preceded in death by a son, James “Jim” Cornwell in 2016; a brother, Bud Neu and four sisters, Evelyn (James) Benjamin, Dorothy (Bob) Newland, Elsie (James) Stuber and Lois Neu.

She and Garland farmed and owned Cornwell Ag for many years. She also worked as a secretary at Cavalier Farm Service.

She was a member of First Baptist Church.

Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the family for a scholarship to be set up through Kenton High School.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting stoutcrates.com.

