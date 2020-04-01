Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 68

Findlay

A private family visitation for Carol Jean Rodenberger will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Hufford Family Funeral Home, 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay (419-422-1500).

She died Monday, March 23, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Memorial contributions in Carol’s memory may be made to Chopin Hall, 1800 N. Blanchard St. #125, Findlay, OH 45840 or to City Mission of Findlay, 510 W. Main Cross St., Findlay, OH 45840.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com.

