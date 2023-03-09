Carol Jean Schreiber, 83, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023 at Blanchard Place in Kenton with her family by her side.

A funeral service for Carol Jean will begin at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM Saturday until the time of service. A private family burial will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Carol Jean to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

