Age, 74

Dunkirk

Visitation for Carol Lea Miller will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Price McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Burial will be at a later date.

She died at 3:54 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at Lima Memorial Hospital.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!