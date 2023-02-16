Carol Louise Crabtree, 74 of Forest, passed away at 1:42 pm on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Hardin Memorial Hospital.

Donations in Carol’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association.

No services will be held at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be expressed at stoutcrates.com.

