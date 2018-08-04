Home Obituaries Carol Mae (Carey) Barrows

Carol Mae (Carey) Barrows

Posted on August 4, 2018
age 79, Tyler, Texas
formerly of Kenton

There will be no visitation or service for Carol Mae (Carey) Barrows.

Tyler Memorial Funeral Home, Tyler, Texas, is in charge of the funeral arrangements. Donations may be made to the Hardin County Cancer Society in memory of her brother Joe or in honor of her sister Kathy.

She died on Sunday, July 29, 2018 at East Texas Medical Center.

