Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 73

South Daytona, Fla.

Carol Maroney Pavlak, age 73 of South Daytona, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020.

There are no services planned at this time, the family will have a private gathering to honor and remember her. Her family wishes to thank everyone who cared for her during her last days and all those that extended their thoughts and prayers In recent days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Hospice.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!