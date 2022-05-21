Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Carol May (Payne) Nicol, 62, of Lakeview, OH, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, May 19, 2022, at Liberty Retirement Community of Lima after a prolonged illness.

Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm, Friday, May 27, 2022, at Shoffstall Funeral Home, 205 S. Main St, Lakeview with visitation from 12-2 pm.

Memorial Contributions may be given in Carol’s memory to American Lung Association at lung.org.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview, OH. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com

