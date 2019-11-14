Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 65

Dunkirk

Services for Carol Sue Sites will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton by Pastor Gregg King. Burial will follow at Dola Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

She died on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on Dec. 26, 1953 in Alexandria, Va., to Elsie Mae (Hardwick) Tokarz of Midlothian, Va,. and the late Stephen C. Tokarz. On June 30, 1973, she married Michael Sites and he survives in Dunkirk.

Also surviving are a daughter, Angela (Anthony) Cooney of Bethel; a son, Eric Sites of Rockville, Md.; three brothers, Robert Tokarz , Tom Tokarz and Stanley Tokarz all of Midlothian, Va.; seven grandchildren, Olivia, Maximus, Brielle, Elysia, Wren, Kai and Liam; an uncle, Francis Hardwick of Kinsale, Va.; a special aunt, Gloria (Everett) Headley of Kinsale, Va., and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by an infant twin sister.

Carol attended the Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Findlay, as well as the Bridgeport Church in Dunkirk.

She was a member of the Day Lilly Club in Mansfield.

Carol worked as an EMT for several years, and was proud to have helped set up services in the Dunkirk area.

She was a loving grandmother who loved spend time with her grandchildren whenever she could.

When she wasn’t with her grandchildren, she enjoyed sewing, bird watching, shopping and singing.

She didn’t know a stranger and would talk with anyone. Carol also loved to visit the ocean. One of her favorite things to do was to put her toes in the sand and watch the waves.

Memorial contributions may be made to Not By Choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.



