Carol Z. Dodds, 89 of Kenton passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Kenton, where the family will receive friends from 9:00 AM Thursday until the time of service. Burial will follow in McDonald-Fairview Cemetery. Pastor Mike Darling will officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Carol to the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

