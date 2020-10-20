Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 82

Ada

Private family services for Carole Jean Tong will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Trent Boedicker. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

The service will be live-streamed beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services Facebook page.

Friends may call 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

She died at 8:10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at Heritage Nursing Home, Findlay.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Gospel Church of Ada.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada.

