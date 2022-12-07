Caroline “Joyce” Stevens, 76 of Kenton, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Monday, December 5, 2022.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Barely Used Pets in Urbana, Ohio or Bridge Hospice Care Center.

Online condolences can be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!