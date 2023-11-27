Carolyn A. Craig, age 80, of Kenton, passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023, at 5:30 AM at the Shawnee Manor, Lima.

Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger with Chaplain Mark Loveley officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 10:00 to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 29th at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger

