Carolyn A. Hatcher, age 60, died peacefully at Marion General Hospital on February 26th, 2023 in the afternoon hours.

She will be cremated on March 9th, 2023 at the Affordable Cremations in Marion, Ohio in the morning hours where, by request of the deceased, there will be no services.

Flowers and condolences can be sent to the residence of Joanna Mercer.

