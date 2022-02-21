Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Carolyn Ann Bates, 78 of Kenton, passed away at Marion General Hospital on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. No service will be held. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

