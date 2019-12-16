Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 68

Dunkirk

Carolyn Eileen McElroy, 68, of Dunkirk, passed away on December 11, 2019 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. Prior to her passing, Carolyn battled cancer with positivity, grace, and determination.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Saturday, December, 21, 2019 at Bridgeport Church (14717 County Road 60, Dunkirk) with Gregg King officiating.

Carolyn was born in Lima to William and Dolores Moon on August 8, 1951. She graduated from Wapakoneta High School. She married Robert McElroy on March 18, 1993. Carolyn was a loving wife and stepmother, caring sister, devoted grandmother, cheerful Aunt, and passionate sports fan. She enjoyed monthly Ladies Day outings, volunteered with the Hardin Northern Community Center, Dunkirk CIC, and Bridgeport Church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bridgeport Church or Hardin Northern Community Center. Carolyn’s family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff of The Armes Family Cancer Care Center in Findlay.