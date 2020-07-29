Home Obituaries Carolyn Sue Coe

Carolyn Sue Coe

Posted on July 29, 2020
0
Age, 76
Lima

A private service for Carolyn Sue Coe will take place at a later date. It was her wish to be cremated.

She died at 1:18 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Lima Memorial Health System.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SPCA at www.spcai.org/donate and/or the Allen County Humane Society.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements are made by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger.

