Age, 76

Lima

A private service for Carolyn Sue Coe will take place at a later date. It was her wish to be cremated.

She died at 1:18 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Lima Memorial Health System.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SPCA at www.spcai.org/donate and/or the Allen County Humane Society.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Arrangements are made by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Alger.

