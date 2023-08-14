Funeral services for Carolyn “Susy” (Mulholland) Moe, 76 of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Preston Cemetery in Alger. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Susy passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Memorial donations in Susy’s honor may be made to Universal Home Health & Hospice Care of Kenton or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

