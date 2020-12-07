Home Obituaries Carolyn Swavel Brown

Carolyn Swavel Brown

Posted on December 7, 2020
Age, 89
Kenton

A private family graveside service for Carolyn Swavel Brown will be at Grove Cemetery in Kenton by Dr. Randall J. Forester.

The family will host a celebration of Carolyn’s life at a later date.

She died Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John’s Evangelical Church, Heartland Hospice, Patriot Guards or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home. 

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

