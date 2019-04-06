Home Obituaries Carson E. ‘Gene’ Shark II

Carson E. ‘Gene’ Shark II

Posted on April 6, 2019
age 72

Graveside services for Carson E. “Gene” Shark II will be held at a later date.

Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest, is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to McVitty VFW Post 1182 in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. Condolences may be made at www.shieldsfh.com.

He died on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Riverside Hospital in California.

