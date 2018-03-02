Cassandra F. McKee

Services for Cassandra “Cassie” F. McKee will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor Trent Boedicker. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 2-4 p.m. on Sunday and until time of service on Monday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the Community Health Professionals of Ada at 1200 S. Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

She died at 1:08 a.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Lima Memorial Health System.

