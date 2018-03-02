Home Obituaries Cassandra F. McKee

Cassandra F. McKee

Posted on March 2, 2018
0
0
69
Cassandra McKee
Cassandra McKee
age 35, Ada

Services for Cassandra “Cassie” F. McKee will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor Trent Boedicker. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 2-4 p.m. on Sunday and until time of service on Monday at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the Community Health Professionals of Ada at 1200 S. Main Street, Ada, Ohio 45810.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

She died at 1:08 a.m. on Thursday, March 1, 2018 at Lima Memorial Health System.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Marjorie Daum

    Marjorie Jane (Gantt) Daum

    A graveside service for Marjorie Jane (Gantt) Daum will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Grove Ceme…
    March 2, 2018
    1 min read
  • Anita Krummrey

    Anita S. Krummrey

    Services for Anita S. Krummrey will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hanson-Neely Funeral H…
    March 2, 2018
    2 min read
  • David Walke

    David L. Walke

    A celebration of David Walke’s life will take place at a later date. Information regarding…
    March 2, 2018
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply