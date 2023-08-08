Cassie Mae Robinette, 23, formerly of Bucyrus and most recently of Galion passed away due to injuries sustained in a single car accident near Galion.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday August 11, 2023 at 6 p.m. in the Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society and expressions of sympathy can be left at www.munzpirnstill.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!