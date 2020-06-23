Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 87

Huntsville

formerly of Belle Center

Catherine Harriet Griffin, 87, of Huntsville and formerly of Belle Center passed away at 11:08 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Mary Rutan Hospital, E.R.

Phil Alloway, a family friend, will lead a funeral service on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 306 N. Elizabeth St., Belle Center, OH 43310. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Law Enforcement FOP Memorial Fund, P.O. Box, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

The family also asks that you be symptom-free and to please consider wearing a mask if attending.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, BELLE CENTER is honored to serve the Griffin family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

