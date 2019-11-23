Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 94

Findlay

Catherine Marie (Carnarius) Zaring, age 94, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019, at Bridge Hospice facility, Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay, Ohio.

“Marie” was born on June 8, 1925, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Vina Grace Montgomery and Clarence Louis Albert Carnarius; both of Terre Haute, Indiana.

Marie met Wendell Irving Zaring, MD, of Brownstown, Indiana, (deceased since 1973) while he was still in medical school at Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana. Marie graduated with a Bachelors degree in Education. Marie and Wendell married in Terre Haute, Indiana, on August 28, 1948.

In 1955, they moved to Forest, Ohio, to start Wendell’s medical practice. Marie became involved in the community. She was a member of Fortnightly, University Club, the Elks 157, and the Women’s Medical Auxiliary which sponsored many fundraising events to benefit the hospital.

Marie was an accomplished artist throughout her lifetime and lent her talents along with other area artists with creating themes, planning, and decorating for the Midsummer’s Night Ball and the Mistletoe Ball. Above all, she loved God. Her faith taught others to have faith, as well. She will be greatly missed by many in her family, her close friends, and the community, including her church family in Jacksonville, Florida.

Marie is survived by 2 sons and 1 daughter, Stephen B. Zaring, Jacksonville, Florida; David W. (Julie) Zaring, Forest, Ohio; Lynda D. Zaring (Greg Temple), Kenton, Ohio. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, James “Aaron” Zaring, Dunkirk, Ohio; Tara Zaring Cole, Seymour, Tennessee; Stephen W. Zaring, Seymour, Tennessee; and Ronald “Andy” (Tess) Zaring, Pueblo, Colorado; 2 Step-grandchildren, Benjamin (Rebecca) Temple, Battle Creek, Michigan; and Sasha Ruimveld (James), Kenton, Ohio; and approximately 15 great- and step-great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. John’s Evangelical Church with Pastor Randall Forester officiating. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. Monday until the time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted to the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

