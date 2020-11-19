Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 84

DeGraff

Catherine Marie Hoffman, 84, of DeGraff, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes Street in DeGraff, where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Philadelphia Cemetery in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, P.O. Box 368, DeGraff, Ohio 43318.

DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME, DEGRAFF is honored to serve the Hoffman family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

