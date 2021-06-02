Home Obituaries Cathy McGinn

Cathy McGinn

Posted on June 2, 2021
0
Cathy McGinn, 57 of Lima passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.

