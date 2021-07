Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















A Celebration of Life for Karl McNeal will be held Sunday, August 29, 2021 in the Community Building at the Hardin County Fairgrounds.

The celebration will run from 1 to 5 p.m., with memories to be shared beginning at 3 p.m.

Editor’s Note: This notice is being republished to correct the date of the service.