Chad Everette Coy

Posted on September 25, 2020
Age, 38
Lima

A visitation for Chad Everette Coy will be 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Cremation will follow the visitation.

He died on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

