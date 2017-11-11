Home Obituaries Charlene R. Penix

Charlene R. Penix

Posted on November 11, 2017
0
0
12
Charlene Penix
Charlene Penix
age 55, Marysville
formerly of Kenton

Services for Charlene R. Penix will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at St. John’s Evangelical Church by the Rev. Dr. Randall J. Forester. Burial will follow at Wolfcreek Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

She died at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Marilyn J. Shaw-Mullett

    Marilyn J. Shaw-Mullett

    Age, 75 Ada Services for Marilyn J. Shaw-Mullett will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the Hanso…
    November 10, 2017
    1 min read
  • Todd Rall

    Todd Rall

    Todd Rall died Jan. 20, 2017 from a motorcycle accident in Anderson, S.C. …
    November 9, 2017
    1 min read
  • Dorothy Hogan

    Dorothy Jean Rodenberger Hogan

    Dorothy Jean Rodenberger Hogan was laid to rest in the San Jose (California) Cemetery. She…
    November 8, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply