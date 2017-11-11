Charlene R. Penix Posted on November 11, 2017 0 0 12 Charlene Penixage 55, Marysvilleformerly of Kenton Services for Charlene R. Penix will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at St. John’s Evangelical Church by the Rev. Dr. Randall J. Forester. Burial will follow at Wolfcreek Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net She died at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription