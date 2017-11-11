Services for Charlene R. Penix will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, at St. John’s Evangelical Church by the Rev. Dr. Randall J. Forester. Burial will follow at Wolfcreek Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

She died at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.

