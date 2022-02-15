Charles Boyd Posted on February 15, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Charles Boyd Charles Boyd, 72, of Forest, passed away at 9:21 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Marion General Hospital, Marion. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Mark Daughenbaugh officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Memorial contributions may be made to the Flag City Honor Flight and/or Jackson Forest Fire and E.M.S. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!