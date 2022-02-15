Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Charles Boyd

Charles Boyd, 72, of Forest, passed away at 9:21 p.m. Friday, February 11, 2022, at Marion General Hospital, Marion.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay, where full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Mark Daughenbaugh officiating.

Burial with full military honors will be in Arlington National Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Flag City Honor Flight and/or Jackson Forest Fire and E.M.S. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com

