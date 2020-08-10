Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 88

Forest

Services for Charles C. Bayes will begin at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at the Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest by Pastor James Robinette. Burial will follow at Patterson Cemetery in Forest.

Friends may call 9-11 a.m. Tuesday.

He died at his residence on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843.

Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a memory.

