Age, 75

Kenton

Services for Charles E. Herron will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Eichholtz, Daring and Sanford Funeral Home in Belle Center by Pastor Bryan Meadows.

Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Belle Center.

Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The family requests casual dress for Charles’ service.

He died at 12:39 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at The Kobacker House in Columbus.

Memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 16810, Columbus, Ohio 43216.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

