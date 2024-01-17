Charles E. Moore, 78 of Alger, passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at his residence.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 22, 2024 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM & 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where additional visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow in Preston Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Charles to the Kenton Conservation Class through Kenton High School or Hardin County Dog Shelter. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

