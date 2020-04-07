Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age., 92

Bluffton

Private family services for Charles E. Wood will be held with Pastor Brandi Rigsby. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ada.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the current health situation.

He died at 12:27 p.m. Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ada First United Methodist Church and/or Maple Crest Senior Living Center, Bluffton and/or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!