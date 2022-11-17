Home Obituaries Charles E. Wright

Charles E. Wright

Posted on November 17, 2022
0

Services for Charles E. Wright, 90 will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest by Rev. Rex Roth. Interment will follow in Hueston Cemetery, Forest.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Friday.

He died Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply