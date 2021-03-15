Home Obituaries Charles Edward Bennett

Charles Edward Bennett

Posted on March 15, 2021
0
Age, 62
Upper Sandusky

Services for Charles Edward Bennett will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral  Home in Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Brad McKibben. Burial will be in the Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky. 

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Tuesday. 

He died Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Memorials may be made to Trinity U.C.C., Wyandot County Humane Society, or the Diabetes Foundation.

