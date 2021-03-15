Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 62

Upper Sandusky

Services for Charles Edward Bennett will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky by the Rev. Brad McKibben. Burial will be in the Old Mission Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Tuesday.

He died Friday, March 12, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Memorials may be made to Trinity U.C.C., Wyandot County Humane Society, or the Diabetes Foundation.

