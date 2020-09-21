Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 61

Harrod

Services for Charles F. “Chuck” Smith Jr. will begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church in Kenton by the Rev. James Goldsmith. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday at the church and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday.

Face coverings are requested to be worn while attending visitation and service.

He died Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 in the early morning due to an auto accident.

It was his wish memorial contributions be made to his grandchildren in c/o Chandler Smith and/or donations can be made to the Abundant Life Assembly of God Church, Kenton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Alger. Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

