Charles Ferrel ‘Bami’ Thames

Posted on May 12, 2017
age 88, Forest

Charles Ferrel Thames, 88 of Forest, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

A celebration of his life will be at a later date.

