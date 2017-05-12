Charles Ferrel ‘Bami’ Thames

Charles Ferrel Thames, 88 of Forest, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Hardin Hills Health Center, Kenton.

A celebration of his life will be at a later date.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!