Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 71

Marion

He found water and he found God.

Charles Henry Ellsworth, 71, of Marion, Ohio claimed the final victory of a 15-year battle with cancer. He made his way home to be with the Lord Thursday March 11, 2021.

His memorial service is at Noon on Saturday, March 20 at Grace Baptist Church located at 1560 Marion Marysville Rd. Marion, OH 43302.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made to the Mayo Clinic.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!