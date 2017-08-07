Visitation for Charles “Jim” Deckling will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton.

Memorials may be made to Amvets Post 1994 Honor Guard or Bridge Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at Bridge Hospice, Findlay.

