Home Obituaries Charles ‘Jim’ Deckling

Charles ‘Jim’ Deckling

Posted on August 7, 2017
0
0
8
Charles 'Jim' Deckling
Charles ‘Jim’ Deckling
age 67, Kenton

Visitation for Charles “Jim” Deckling will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Price-McElroy Funeral Home, Kenton.

Memorials may be made to Amvets Post 1994 Honor Guard or Bridge Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

He died at 6:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at Bridge Hospice, Findlay.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Louis J. ‘Louie’ Lozano

    age 57, Mount Victory Private graveside services for Louis J. “Louie” Lozano will be at a …
    August 7, 2017
    1 min read

  • Ronald Marvin Sr.

    Arrangements for Ronald Marvin Sr. are incomplete at the Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral …
    August 7, 2017
    15 second read

  • Kathryn M. Gottfried

    Services for Kathryn M. Gottfried will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the St. Paul Lutheran C…
    August 5, 2017
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply