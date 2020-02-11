Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Charles Lee Gerlach will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by the Rev. Randall Forester. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday.

He died on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

He was born on Dec. 31, 1964 in Kenton to the late Charles W. and Alice P. (Hart) Gerlach. On May 28, 1995 he married Kathleen Sheehan and they later divorced.

Surviving are a daughter, Alice V. Gerlach of New York City; a sister, Joy (Mark) Van Horn of Kenton and a niece and nephew; Amanda and Andrew Van Horn.

He was preceded in death by a nephew, William Van Horn.

Charles was a 1983 Kenton High School graduate.

He attended Harvard University, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 1987 with a B.A. in History and Literature. After his undergraduate degree, Charles then attended Harvard Law School where he graduated Cum Laude in 1990 with his Juris Doctor.

After graduation Charles worked as an attorney for Mayer, Brown, Rouse & Maw. He also was an assistant professor for John Marshall University Law School. After leaving the law firm he worked as a management consultant for IBM and other technology focused firms.

Charles was a member of the St. John’s Evangelical Church in Kenton.

Charles was always challenging himself and trying new things. He enjoyed competitive cycling and competing in triathlons.

He also had a love for music, both singing and playing the piano.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County District Library or to the Kenton City Schools; Memo to the Charles Gerlach Memorial.

Online condolences maybe expressed at pricefh.net.